Punjab reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: With 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,052 more people tested positive for the virus in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Among new deaths, six occurred in Rawalpindi, two in Lahore and one each in Bahwalapur and Faisalabad, taking the total number of deaths to 13,249 in Punjab so far. Out of 18,830 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 1,052 new infections taking the provincial tally of coronavirus cases to 489,701.

With the recovery of 1,884 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 459,727. On the other hand, as many as 4,905 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1,344,403.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 253,447 cases and 5,198 deaths, Rawalpindi 45,013 cases and 2,143 deaths, Faisalabad 27,900 cases and 1,302 deaths, Gujranwala 11,007 cases and 625 deaths, Bahawalpur 10,940 cases and 271 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

