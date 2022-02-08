ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Sindh launches drive against vehicle tax evaders

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla has requested the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as road checking campaign for collection of tax from tax defaulting vehicles across the province has begun.

He said that the road checking campaign would continue (initiated from February 7) till February 18. The purpose of the campaign is to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla further said that 10 teams have been formed for road checking campaign in Karachi.

These teams would perform their duties at 37 different places in Karachi. Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that these places include Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Toba Masjid, Site, Manghopir Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar-e-Quaid. Shahr e Qaideen, Muslimabad, Gulistan School, Kharadar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash & Carry, Time Square, Pahlawan Goth, FB Area AND North Nazimabad.

