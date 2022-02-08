ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Educational institutions: Kamal speaks about negative aspects of 18th amendment

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday said that the provincial governments have occupied the educational institutions under the grab of 18th amendment.

The financial and administrative autonomy of the universities has been completely abolished after abrupt amendments made by the Government of Sindh in the Universities Amendment Bill 2018.

Getting prior permission from the Sindh government to hold a selection board and a syndicate means complete abolition of university autonomy which is unacceptable.

In a statement issued from Pakistan House, PSP chief said that using the rules and regulations of universities for political purposes under the garb of 18th amendment was tantamount to enmity with education and Karachi.

Despite spending hundreds of billions, Sindh is notorious worldwide for its ghost teachers and educational institutions. The government of Sindh wants to gain complete control over the universities and deprive them of their financial and administrative autonomy and not only to commit further corruption but also to tarnish the image of Karachi University by killing the merit in the recruitment of teachers and appointing teachers on political grounds.

Karachi University has come down in the world rankings during the thirteen years of PPP. Already young people are not getting jobs, unfortunately the educated youth are committing suicide today in Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi. 30 million will not commit suicide. The provincial government is making tomorrow’s terrorists today. Before it is too late, the state of Pakistan should stop rulers. If the fruits of the 18th Amendment do not reach the people, then the 18th Amendment will have to be rolled back.

He said that the prosperous future of the country and the nation is subject to quality education. Today, in universities, the teaching process has been closed for several days due to which the student’s education and future are at stake.

Therefore, universities should be given full autonomy within the ambit of law, so that problems can be solved of the country and the nation through independent education and research.

PSP demands immediate withdrawal of notification from Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi University should be made independent and autonomous in all respects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

