ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Raw sugar prices weaken as fund appetite wanes

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were weaker on Monday, drifting towards a recent three-and-a-half-week low, while cocoa crept higher and coffee was flat.

SUGAR

March raw sugar slipped by 0.6% to 18.12 cents per lb by 1533 GMT.

Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions against the backdrop of improving outlooks for production in India and Thailand.

Speculators reduced their bullish bets in raw sugar futures on ICE US in the week to Feb. 1, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

There appears to be solid support, however, around last week’s low of 17.77 cents, they added.

Broker Marex said the market was underpinned by several factors including uncertainty about this year’s crop in Centre-South Brazil and low stocks.

“These residual bullish stories are not strong enough to pull the price up to the old highs but are strong enough to prevent prices falling much further,” the broker said. March white sugar fell 0.7% to $495.20 a tonne.

COCOA

May New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,734 a tonne.

Dealers said the market was underpinned by concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast.

Dry weather for three straight weeks in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions has damaged the quality of beans and threatens to reduce the size of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

May London cocoa rose 0.1% to 1,818 pounds a tonne.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee was unchanged at $2.4245 per lb. * Dealers said that recent rains in Brazil had improved the outlook for this year’s crop in the world’s top producer. May robusta coffee fell 0.1% to $2,211 a tonne.

