Zardari, Shujaat take stock of situation

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the Gulberg residence of PML-Q leader Ch Shujaat Hussain here Monday, to discuss the country’s political situation and formulate future political strategy, sources said. Asif Zardari also inquired about health of Shujaat Hussain and expressed good wishes for him. The sources claimed that Asif Zardari exchanged views with the PML-Q leaders over the country’s current situation and discuss possibility of cooperation in future.

The PML-Q leaders Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema were present. The sources claimed that Asif Zardari who enjoyed good relations with Chaudhry brothers discussed different options in the present political scenario. It was agreed by both sides to continue consultation process.

