Soil, groundwater salinity in Sindh: MoU signed to launch research project

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Mehran University of Engineering & Technology University (MUET), Agriculture Research Sindh (ARS), and Sindh Irrigation Development Authority (SIDA) for joint research on the salinity in soil and groundwater in Sindh, under “Adapting to Salinity in the Southern Indus Basin (ASSIB)”, a project in collaboration with Australian Center for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR).

The experts from four institutions under the leadership of Sindh Agriculture University and with the financial support of the Australian government will launch a research project on suggested “Bright Spots” for dealing with salinity in the Southern Indus Basin.

In this regard, a MoU signing ceremony was held at Sindh Agriculture University committee room, presided by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University.

Experts from Sindh Agriculture University, Mehran University, Agriculture Research Sindh and SIDA were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Altaf Siyal, Director ORIC SAU, Dr Bakhshal Lashari, National Project Coordinator and Emeritus Professor MUET, Noor Muhammad Baloch, Director General, Agriculture Research Sindh and Masroor Ahmed Shahwani, Institutional Specialist, SIDA signed the MoU.

During signing ceremony it was decided that the ASSIB project will be headed by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that Sindh is the most affected province of Pakistan due to the presence of salts in soil and groundwater and through the joint research, all stakeholders will be able to map the affected areas and come up with sustainable solutions for the rehabilitation and greening of the affected lands despite the presence of salts.

Noor Mohammad Baloch, Director General, Agriculture Research Sindh, said that 2.11 million hectares of land in Sindh has been degraded due to salinity.

