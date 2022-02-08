ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC dismisses petition against PUBG

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed for non-prosecution a petition seeking ban on online game PUBG in Pakistan in the wake of incidents of violence.

Neither the petitioner, Tanvir Sarwar, nor his counsel appeared before the court on second hearing of the petition and the resultantly the petition was dismissed for non-prosecution.

The petitioner contended that playing games online had become a trend among the young generation. He pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018 had declared gaming addiction as a mental health disorder. He said the WHO also declared that addiction to video games increased depression and anxiety levels among the players.

He submitted that in Pakistan PUBG players had been committing murders due to adverse impact of the game as in a recent incident a young boy allegedly killed his mother and three siblings influenced by the game. He said a ban needed to be imposed on the game at the earliest to protect the young generation. He, had therefore, asked the court to order the respondents to impose an immediate ban on PUBG.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO LHC PUBG Tanvir Sarwar

Comments

Comments are closed.

LHC dismisses petition against PUBG

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories