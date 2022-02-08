ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: AC adjourns hearing till 15th

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned to February 15 the hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference as a counsel for Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was still on his legs.

The court asked the lawyers to conclude his arguments on next hearing. Earlier, the Hamza’ s counsel, argued on his acquittal application that there was no possibility of the petitioner proving guilty as no illegality had been committed in the construction of a drain in district Chiniot.

Hamza’s counsel pointed out that the NAB implicated none in the reference except the petitioner and his father. He said a role of abetment had been attributed to the petitioner but the prosecution failed to produce any evidence to establish its case. He said the whole prosecution story was based on assumption.

The court adjourned the proceedings till next hearing as the counsel was continued to submit his arguments. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif of issuing a directive, being Punjab Chief Minister, for the construction of the drain mainly for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons Hamza and Suleman. It said Rs200 million was spent for this purpose from the public money.

Shehbaz Sharif also appeared before the court. Meanwhile another accountability court adjourned the hearing of Punjab Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference to February 15 as cross examination of a prosecution witnesses was in progress.

Shehbaz, former head of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema and other accused persons appeared before the court. The NAB alleged that Shehbaz and other suspects caused a huge loss to the national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding. Former principal secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad is also an accused in the reference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

accountability court Hamza Shehbaz Ramzan Sugar Mills

Comments

Comments are closed.

Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: AC adjourns hearing till 15th

SAPM explains China’s approach to 2nd phase of CPEC

Delegation of KE meets Tarin

Payment to power plants: Power Div seeks Rs182.47bn supplementary grant

Textile, Apparel Policy: MoC prepares revised draft

Govt seeks a way to reduce WHT for Chinese IPPs

Almost 20 killed in avalanche on Afghan border

PML-N tables ‘Hazara province’ bill in Senate

PM for steps aimed at boosting agri output

Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Board: Pasha opposes withdrawal

PM Imran approves establishment of Pakistan Cotton Authority

Read more stories