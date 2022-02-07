Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Tickets for the group-stage match of the 2022 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 have been sold out a few hours after being put up for sale.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the tickets went on sale at 6:00 am PST on Monday and by 11:30 am, the ICC website said that the “public allocation of tickets” for India against Pakistan “was exhausted”.

However, the ICC announced that the fans can join the waitlist in case any tickets are released prior to the match.

“Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programs. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match,” the cricket’s governing body said.

As per The Sydney Morning Herald, over 60,000 pre-sale tickets for the Pakistan-India group match had already been sold before going public.

This would be the second time in one year that the two arch-rivals meet at the biggest stage of cricket.

Pakistan had emerged victorious the last time the two sides faced each other in the T20 World Cup clash in Dubai last year.

This was Pakistan’s first victory over India across World Cup events.