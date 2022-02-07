Shanghai aluminium rises 3% on supply woes, low inventories

Shanghai aluminium prices jumped 3% on Monday to hit a 3-1/2-month high, following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with the market bolstered by supply concerns and as inventories in London touched their lowest levels since 2007.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.8% at 22,245 yuan ($3,497.48) a tonne, as of 0325 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract hit 22,305 yuan, a peak since Oct. 22 last year.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.6% to $3,121.5 a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 19.

LME aluminium could retrace to $2,967 this week

LME warehouse inventories were at 775,475 tonnes, their lowest levels since February 2007.

The intensifying tensions over Ukraine has also raised concerns over exports from major aluminium producer Russia, while the market is already reeling under smelter closures in China and Europe amid soaring power prices.

Fundamentals