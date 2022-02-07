ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shanghai aluminium rises 3% on supply woes, low inventories

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

Shanghai aluminium prices jumped 3% on Monday to hit a 3-1/2-month high, following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with the market bolstered by supply concerns and as inventories in London touched their lowest levels since 2007.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.8% at 22,245 yuan ($3,497.48) a tonne, as of 0325 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract hit 22,305 yuan, a peak since Oct. 22 last year.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.6% to $3,121.5 a tonne, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 19.

LME aluminium could retrace to $2,967 this week

LME warehouse inventories were at 775,475 tonnes, their lowest levels since February 2007.

The intensifying tensions over Ukraine has also raised concerns over exports from major aluminium producer Russia, while the market is already reeling under smelter closures in China and Europe amid soaring power prices.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper eased 0.2% to $9,824 a tonne, nickel was up 1.3% at $23,270, lead rose 0.9% to $2,207.5, zinc dipped 0.1% to $3,609 and tin was down 0.1% at $42,990.

  • ShFE copper rose 0.4% to 70,750 yuan a tonne, nickel climbed 5% to 173,510 yuan, zinc fell 1% to 25,035 yuan, lead wad down 2.7% at 14,875 yuan and tin gained 3% to 334,310 yuan.

  • Authorities in aluminium hub of Baise city in Guangxi province in southwestern China enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation's tool-box to fight rising local COVID-19 infections.

  • MMG Ltd said on Monday that production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru may stop by Feb. 20 after a local community blocked again a road used by the miner, prompting the company to curtail operations.

Wheat aluminium Lunar New Year

Comments

1000 characters

Shanghai aluminium rises 3% on supply woes, low inventories

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories