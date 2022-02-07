ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold touches over one-week high boosted by inflation concerns

Reuters Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Gold prices hit a more than one-week peak on Monday, as inflationary pressures due to surging oil prices helped cushion the impact of a US Treasury yield rally after an upbeat jobs report, while a drop in equities also boosted bullion's appeal.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,812.80 per ounce by 0853 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 27 at $1,814.91 earlier in the session. US gold futures climbed 0.4% to $1,814.10.

"The largest component of inflation currently, beyond the supply chain issues, is oil prices. And this is a problem no matter how high you move interest rates," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"Gold is getting a little bit defensive, realizing that we could be in this state for hyperinflation."

Brent crude oil prices rose to their highest since October 2014.

Limiting gold's gains, the dollar firmed, while yields on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries stayed close to their highest levels since December 2019 hit on Friday.

Gold nears two-month high

US inflation data for January is due on Thursday and strong data could further fuel Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates after the US employment report showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 467,000 jobs last month.

After the US jobs data, the market is pricing in more than five rate hikes at the moment and this week's inflation data will provide further cues on this, said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, yet rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Lingering tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine also supported gold.

Elsewhere, silver jumped 1.3% to $22.78 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $1,017.74, and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,293.90.

Gold US employment bullion US inflation data Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold touches over one-week high boosted by inflation concerns

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

DI Khan mayoral slot: ECP disqualifies Ali Amin Gandapur's brother

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

Iran nuclear deal talks to resume in Vienna on Tuesday: EU

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PSL 2022: NCOC allows 50% occupancy, children under 12 at Lahore stadium

Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup game sold out within hours

Women's IPL to start 'soon', says BCCI secretary

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Read more stories