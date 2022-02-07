ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise into $1,825-$1,836 range

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,816 per ounce,and rise into a range of $1,825 to $1,836, driven by a wave C.

This is the third wave of a presumed three-wave cycle from the Aug. 9, 2021 low of $1,684.37. It is supposed to travel to or beyond $1,872.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $1,853.67 to $1,779.20 reveals some fine-tuned targets. The immediate target will be $1,825 or $1,836.

The only issue now is that the climb looks unstable. It has adopted a zigzagging mode.

As long as gold hovers above $1,797, the uptrend will keep intact.

Spot gold may rise into $1,816-$1,825 range

A break below $1,797 may open the way towards the range of $1,779 to $1,790.

On the daily chart, the metal has broken above a resistance at $1,803.

It is supposed to rise towards $1,831.

A rising channel suggests a much higher target around $1,940, which still looks too far away to be realistic.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may rise into $1,825-$1,836 range

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories