ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks weigh on Australia shares as ANZ outlook disappoints

Reuters 07 Feb, 2022

Australia shares fell on Monday as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group slumped 5% to touch a near one-year low after flagging a hit to margins and also dragged down stocks of other heavyweight lenders.

The S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4% at 7,092.5, as of 1137 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% higher on Friday.

Banks dropped 1.3% in their worst intraday session since Jan. 27, with ANZ slumping after the lender joined Westpac in flagging a hit to margins due to stiff competition in mortgage lending and the central bank's ultra-loose policy settings.

The other lenders among the "Big Four" fell between 0.9% and 1.6%.

Australia shares set for biggest weekly gain since late-December

Casino operator Star Entertainment shed 0.9% after it forecast a first-half loss and said it would need to remediate employees it had underpaid over six years.

Healthcare stocks retreated 1.1%, led by biotech major CSL Ltd sliding 1.2%. Sonic Healthcare and Cochlear dropped about 0.8% each.

By contrast, Graincorp soared 12.9% after the agribusiness firm forecast an at least 70% growth in full-year profit, driven by global demand for Australian grain and oilseeds.

James Hardie, the world's largest fibre cement maker, jumped 5% after hiking its annual profit outlook for the fourth time, and setting an even higher forecast for the next year.

Energy stocks gained 1% as crude oil prices hit seven-year highs late on Friday on worries about supply disruptions fuelled by frigid US weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers.

Woodside Petroleum added 1.3% on Monday, while Santos and Ampol were up 0.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

Technology stocks also remained buoyant and climbed 1.2%, tracking a strong overnight finish on the Nasdaq.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc rose 3.6%, while local tech names Xero and WiseTech Global added 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a holiday.

Australia shares S&P/ASX200

Comments

1000 characters

Banks weigh on Australia shares as ANZ outlook disappoints

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories