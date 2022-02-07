ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,516
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,463,111
3,33824hr
Sindh
552,262
Punjab
489,655
Balochistan
34,819
Islamabad
131,628
KPK
203,110
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden 'looks forward' to Israel visit this year: White House

AFP 07 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden is looking forward to a visit to Israel later this year, he told Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a phone call between the two leaders on Sunday, according to a White House statement.

Biden also conveyed his "unwavering support" for Israel's security and "full support" for replenishing the Iron Dome air defense system. The pair also discussed fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, the White House said.

"The President thanked the Prime Minister for his invitation to visit Israel and said he looks forward to a visit later this year," the statement said.

ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom

The US leader hosted Bennett at the White House last year, where the pair glossed over their differences and put up a united front.

Israel fiercely opposes Biden's attempt to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Bennett has also said he will continue settlement construction and is against a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in 1967.

Biden spoke with Bennett to "reaffirm the warm and historic partnership between the United States and Israel," The White House said Sunday.

They discussed security in the Middle East, "including the threat posed by Iran and its proxies."

US says 'not sending forces to start a war' with Russia

Biden underscored his commitment to stability in the region "together with Israelis and Palestinians enjoying equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity."

Israel Joe Biden Ukraine Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Comments

1000 characters

Biden 'looks forward' to Israel visit this year: White House

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid cases since January 12

Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.38 billion

KE seeks resolution of pending issues

Sales tax returns: FBR disallows ‘wrong’ input tax adjustments

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

PM likely to visit Russia

Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

Five soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Read more stories