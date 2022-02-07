Country sets highest daily vaccination record in three days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday set the highest daily vaccination record in three consecutive days, as 1,740,554 vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours in the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19.

In a tweet on Sunday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar who is also chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that the target of the nationwide mobile vaccination drive is to reach all the citizen so that to end all the Covid-related restrictions.

“Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row. Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid related restrictions,” he tweeted.

According to the NCOC data on Sunday, a total of 1,740,554 doses of vaccines were administered during the last 24 hours with a total 184,073,883 doses administered so far across the country. As per the NCOC’s statistics of the Covid-19 positive cases during the 24 hours, a total of 4874 new positive cases were registered out of the 56,051 tests conducted. The positivity rates remained at 8.69 percent across the country while 30 Covid related deaths were reported during the past 24 hours.

