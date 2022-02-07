ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
H1 readymade garments’ exports rise 22.93pc YoY

APP 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ready-made garments during the first six months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 22.93 % as compared to exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 2021, Readymade garments worth US$1,831,856 exported, as compared to exports of $1,490,157 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Bed wear increased by 19.04 %, of US $1,659,646 as compared to the exports of US $1,394,182 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Knitwear exports also increased by 35.21 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$2,500,461 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$1,849,596.

During the period under review, Towels exports increased by 17.54 %, worth US$ 523,868 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 445,697 of the same period of last year.

