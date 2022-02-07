ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 07, 2022
Dacoits deprive Karachi factory of Rs7m

INP 07 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Unidentified robbers have looted Rs 7 million from a factory in Korangi area, in what was termed as the second biggest robbery during the ongoing year.

According to CCTV footage, three armed men could be seen approaching the guards outside the factory and making them hostage to enter the premises. The suspects later tortured the guards and tied them with a rope.

The police shared that the robbers broke into the accounts branch and took away with Rs 7 million cash present in the lockers.

“A police team has been dispatched to the factory which will assess the entire situation and collect evidence besides interrogating the staff at the factory,” they said.

Incidents of street crime and dacoity have witnessed a surge in the city and according to a report, five people lost their lives and 29 others were injured resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first 12 days of January.

According to the report, apart from five killings, 29 civilians were also injured during the resisting robberies and they were given medical aid in different hospitals.

