118 projects completed in 2021-22: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Syed Zia Abbas Shah said 118 ongoing projects have been completed so far in the current financial year while 93 more projects will be completed by June 2022.

He said high standard construction should be ensured as much as possible and the concerned executive engineers should complete the ongoing development works in their districts as per the highest standards as soon as possible.

According to the report submitted by Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta Soomro, 75 projects have been completed in Hyderabad division and 43 in Sukkur division so far. In addition, 97 percent of the 401 new schemes have been approved.

