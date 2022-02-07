ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Opinion

Interior minister has acted irresponsibly

Nisar Lone 07 Feb, 2022

According to media reports, interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has apprehended a rise in the terrorist attacks in the country in coming days and weeks.

That he is the most informed person insofar as country’s law and order is concerned is a fact. It is also a fact that the honourable minister is always frank in stating his opinions even if they are shocking and controversial.

Little does he however know that his remarks about ‘’likely’’ terror attacks could unnecessarily instill among people a fear about their safety.

He ought to have kept that information on the basis of which he expressed his apprehension with him or shared it only with officials or agencies responsible for ensuring law and order in the country. He was not required to go public in this regard at all, to say the least.

Nisar Lone (Rawalpindi)

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed interior minister terror attacks

Nisar Lone

