PSW starts global outreach through participation in Dubai Expo

Sohail Sarfraz 07 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has initiated its global outreach through participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

In this regard, PSW conducted several sessions focusing on trade, industry, business environment and automation of business processes with the overseas Pakistani business community, diplomats, and international companies at Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020.

During the sessions, the PSW team led by Chief Domain Officer of PSW, Naveed Abbas Memon showcased the various modules that are currently being rolled out in the country for ease of doing business and informed them about the current and upcoming initiatives.

Speaking at the occasion, Naveed Memon said: “the PSW initiative is still in its early stages but it highlights Government of Pakistan’s commitment to the reform of its cross border trade ecosystem.”

He further said, “Through the roll out of the PSW Subscription Module and the integration of commercial banks with the PSW platform, we have already begun the transformation of paper processes that will save time and money for the traders.”

During the sessions, the participants were briefed on various features and functionalities of the Pakistan Single Window and were given updates on the implementation of the Trade Information Portal, Port Community System, Trade Lens and the Integrated Risk Management System.

Additionally, a number of meetings were held with international trade technology vendors such as Web Fontaine, TTEK, and DP World Team.

CEO Pakistan Single Window Syed Aftab Haider in his message from PSW HQs Islamabad thanked the Pakistani community for attending the sessions. “We have a vision to enhance Pakistani businesses competitiveness and connectivity to the global supply chain by leveraging technology and innovation. We intend to make the PSW a trailblazer in trade tech.”

He added that we will continue to reach out to our stakeholders across the world to ensure we are responsive to their requirements in complying with customs and trade regulations.

The traders welcomed the initiation of awareness sessions for business community outside of Pakistan. They added that this will help the businesses and investors abroad to plan their investments in Pakistan.

