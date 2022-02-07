Levies’ force thwarts hashish smuggling bid

WADH: Levies Force, Wadh claimed to have foiled the bid to smuggle 100kg hashish to Karachi in an operation conducted in Wadh area of district Khuzdar on Saturday. One alleged inter-provincial-smuggler was also apprehended during the operation.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Khuzdar, Abdul Quddus Achakzai and Assistant Commissioner, Wadh, Muhammad Iqbal Khosa, Levies force, Wadh under the supervision of Naib Tehsildar, Riaz Ahmed Jamoot, Incharge, Levies Station, Overnach, Muhammad Musa and Risaldar Abdul Qadir Bajoe intercepted a suspicious Truck No. LSA-2478 at Kasleti Check Post of Wadh, district Khuzdar.

Upon searching, 100 kilogram hashish was recovered from the hidden cavities of truck. One alleged accused namely Rasheed Ahmed son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Bhakar, Punjab was arrested during the operation and accordingly booked under section CNSA-9/C. Further investigation into the matter was being conducted by the concerned authorities of Levies force, Wadh.