ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2022 day 11 round-up: Islamabad hand Karachi their fifth straight loss

  • Jump to second position in points table
Syed Ahmed Updated 07 Feb, 2022

High-flying Islamabad United defeated struggling Karachi Kings by 42 runs in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven on Sunday, handing them their fifth straight loss of the tournament.

Batting first, Islamabad set a 178-run target for Karachi Kings on the back of notable contributions from the top-order.

Openers Paul Sterling and Alex Hales gave them a 66-run stand. Paul scored 39, Hales 30, and Munro 33, while Shadab scored a quick-fire 34 runs, and in the end, Azam Khan played a small-cameo of 16 runs off just seven balls.

Karachi had a disastrous start to their chase, as they lost the first six wickets for 66 runs inside the 12th over. Sahibzada Farhan (25 off 18), and Mohammad Nabi (47* off 28) pushed for recovery but, they could only manage to get them to 135/9.

Points Table Update

With this win, Islamabad United have obtained two valuable points, taking their total to six. They are perched just below table-toppers Multan Sultans who have 10 points from five consecutive wins.

Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans register victories

Lahore Qalandars are placed third with six points, Peshawar Zalmi fourth with four points, while Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place with two points.

Home team Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with five losses on the trot.

Next Fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Monday; between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. The match, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

Other Important Updates

  • Jason Roy has joined the Quetta Gladiators squad after completing his quarantine period. He will be available for selection for Quetta's match against Lahore on Monday.

  • Paul Stirling will leave the Islamabad United squad for national duty on Monday. He will be replaced by England all-rounder Liam Dawson for the rest of the tournament.

Karachi Kings Islamabad United HBL PSL 2022 PSL7 PSL updates

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2022 day 11 round-up: Islamabad hand Karachi their fifth straight loss

PM Imran concludes visit to China after meeting President Xi

Important decisions taken on Afghanistan during China visit: Qureshi

Opposition poses no threat to govt: Sheikh Rashid

Will not let PTI govt rob Balochistan of its rights: Bilawal

After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses

Terrorist killed during intelligence-based operation in Tank: ISPR

Most Gulf bourses rise, tracking oil prices

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale,’ dies at 92

In resignation letter, Langer cites lack of player and board support

Read more stories