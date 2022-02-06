ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Uzbek bilateral ties discussed

APP 06 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony here on Saturday and the two leaders exchanged views in detail on the entire gamut of bilateral relations based on shared bonds of faith, history and culture.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to comprehensively upgrade Pakistan-Uzbekistan partnership across the broad spectrum and continue taking practical steps for implementation of the key projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of enhanced trade and economic cooperation, particularly through operationalizing the landmark bilateral Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and finalizing the Preferential Trade Agreement.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the Trans-Afghan railway project and exchanged views on next steps in taking it forward over the coming months.

To further improve connectivity and people-to-people contacts, the Prime Minister underlined the need to enhance tourism, take all steps for resuming direct flights, strengthen banking links, and facilitate visas procedures.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in education and culture and recognized progress on joint research and media ventures, including joint film on Baburi heritage and dubbing of Pakistani dramas in Uzbek language.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional peace and stability. The two sides stressed the need to continue economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by the international community to avoid any further deterioration of the situation.

Stressing the need for practical engagement, the two leaders agreed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan was vital for regional stability as well as for the realization of infrastructure and connectivity projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the people of Pakistan were looking forward to welcoming President Mirziyoyev on his visit to Pakistan. The two sides agreed to work closely to ensure concrete outcome of the visit.

Imran Khan Shavkat Mirziyoyev bilateral relations Pakistan Uzbekistan Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pak-Uzbek bilateral ties discussed

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

GST cascading effect impacts Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness: IMF

Read more stories