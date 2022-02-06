ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,478
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,459,773
4,87424hr
Sindh
551,399
Punjab
488,603
Balochistan
34,785
Islamabad
131,337
KPK
202,190
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

Tahir Amin 06 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged all key bilateral creditors to maintain their exposure to Pakistan in line with Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme commitments, as the country’s gross external financing needs have been projected at $35.068 billion for 2022-23 i.e. 10.1 percent of the GDP.

The IMF in its report titled Article IV Consultation, Sixth Review under the extended arrangement under the extended fund facility, and requests for waivers of applicability and nonobservance of performance criteria and rephasing of access has projected Pakistan gross external financing needs at $ 30.417 billion for 2021-22 i.e. 9.5 percent of GDP and $ 41.882 billion for 2023-24 i.e. 11.2 percent of GDP.

The report notes that financing commitments from bilateral and multilateral partners, and the temporary suspension of debt service to official bilateral creditors granted under the G20 DSSI initiative, will help cover public gross external financing needs in fiscal year 2022 and until the end of the programme in October 2022. On aggregate, key bilateral creditors have increased their exposure to Pakistan in recent months, and one creditor reinstated its original exposure and all others are maintaining theirs.

The DSSI covers about $ 3.8 billion falling due over May 2020–Dec 2021, of which about: (i) US $ 1.1 billion relates to the second round of DSSI covering the January–June 2021 debt service; and (ii) US$1.0 billion to the third DSSI round covering July–December 2021.

The fiscal year 2022 official financing includes support from China ($ 6.6 billion, including the rollover of $ 4 billion SAFE deposits), UAE (rollover of $ 2 billion), World Bank ($ 2.4 billion), Asian Development Bank ($ 1.2 billion), Islamic Develop-ment Bank ($ 1 billion), and other bilateral support under the G20 initiative ($ 1 billion).

IMF board approves Pakistan's sixth review of Extended Fund Facility: Shaukat Tarin

The Pakistani authorities have noted that the current projections suggested that with the policies outlined gross external financing needs for fiscal year 2022 will amount to $ 26 billion, of which about $ 10 billion is amortizations to multilateral and bilateral official and commercial creditors. To close this gap, government has secured financing commitments from bilateral and multilateral partners: China $ 6.6 billion, UAE $ 2 billion, the World Bank $ 2 billion, the Asian Development Bank $ 1.5 billion, and the Islamic Development Bank $ 1 billion.

Crucially, key bilateral creditors have maintained their exposure to Pakistan in line with programme financing commitments.

In addition, government continues to benefit from the temporary suspension of debt service to official bilateral creditors provided under the G-20 DSSI initiative, which will cover $ 1.0 billion falling due during July-December 2021 (third round of DSSI).

Pakistan’s capacity to repay the IMF is adequate subject to programme implementation.

The IMF’s exposure reaches SDR 5,560.34 million (or 274 percent of quota and about 40 percent of gross reserves) with this review.

With full purchases, it will peak at 344 percent of quota in 2022. As assessed before, elevated risks—notably from delayed adoptions of reforms, high public debt and gross financing needs, and low reserves—could jeopardize programme objectives, and erode repayment capacity and debt sustainability. Uncertainty about global economic and financial conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic added to those risks.

The strong framework for programme monitoring (including continued quarterly reviews and updated programme conditionality, focused technical assistance in support of programme implementation, and adequate execution of existing financing commitments are essential mitigation strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF gdp EFF DSSI EFF programme commitments

Comments

Comments are closed.

EFF programme commitments: IMF urges all key bilateral creditors to maintain exposure to Pakistan

Exchange rate broadly in line with fundamentals: IMF

Agreement with IMF: More hike in electricity base tariff on the cards

Energy sector: PM holds online meeting with Chinese officials

IMF for improving key economic fundamentals

Supplementary LoI submitted to IMF: PL on gasoline, diesel raised as prior action for 6th review

FY22 budget reversed key policies damaging revenue prospects: IMF

Critical next steps for ongoing reforms: Fund rearranges structural benchmarks

Commitment to IMF: Sell-off of 2 RLNG plants, two banks by June

GST cascading effect impacts Pakistani exporters’ competitiveness: IMF

Read more stories