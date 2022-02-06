ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 06, 2022
Pakistan

Foggy conditions to subside by month’s end: Met office

Recorder Report 06 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The prevailing dry weather is expected to help the timely use of fertilisers for Rabi crops, the Met Office said on Saturday.

In a monthly weather outlook, it said that the continuing foggy conditions are likely to subside gradually by Feb end.

Overall, a tendency for below normal rainfall is forecast for the most parts of the country during the current month.

Eastern Punjab and Sindh are expected to receive nearly normal rains during this month. Below normal rains may fall elsewhere.

Resultantly, the daytime temperature is likely to increase throughout the country in Feb.

The increase in maximum temperature along with dry condition will be supportive for early onset of pollen season in major cities like Islamabad and Lahore.

“Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with moderate intensity during February 2022, which gradually decreases, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in neutral state during the forecast month,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

