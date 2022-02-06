Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan would stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

While saluting the struggle of the Kashmiris for their rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed on Saturday across the country, the Governor said that Pakistan has raised its voice for Kashmiris at every forum. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing his effective role as an ambassador of Kashmiris.

United Nations (UN) Security Council should work for the resolution to IIOK in accordance with the desires of Kashmiri people and UN’s resolution, the Governor urged and added “We express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support them for the cause, and Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris of IIOK until the accomplishment of their right to self-determination.”