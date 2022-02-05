ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Security forces complete clearance operation in Balochistan, says ISPR

BR Web Desk 05 Feb, 2022

The clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after militants attacked security forces camps in the province's Panjgur and Naushki areas, had been completed, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military's media wing said that twenty terrorists were killed during operations after the attacks that started late on Wednesday, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.

"Both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations," the ISPR said.

The statement said that nine of the terrorists were killed in Naushki while four security personnel, including an officer, were martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the area.

In Panjgur, the statement said, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after an intense exchange of fire and terrorists fled from the area. "Security forces carried out clearance operations to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity," it added.

"All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s (Saturday) operation as they failed to surrender," the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur over the past 72 hours.

The statement added that three terrorists linked to the attacks were also killed on Friday including two high-value targets at Balgatar in Kech district in a follow-up clearance operation.

"Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement said.

DG ISPR ISPR statement

