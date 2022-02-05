ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Afghanistan, Kashmir main subjects of PM Imran's meetings with Chinese Premier, Uzbek President: Fawad

  • Information minister says China has always played an important role as Pakistan's political, economic, and strategic partner
BR Web Desk 05 Feb, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with both the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“Just a moment ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li has ended. It was followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat. Kashmir and Afghanistan were the main topics of discussion in both the meetings,” Fawad tweeted.

"China has always played an important role as Pakistan's political, economic, and strategic partner," he wrote.

In a separate statement, Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the President of China will have a meeting tomorrow (Sunday), during which issues including Pakistan-China relations will be discussed.

The minister added that information regarding the CPEC's investments has already been issued and more details will be shared today.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a banquet for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, part of a diplomatic blitz following nearly two years without face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also reached the Great Hall of People, Beijing to attend the banquet, a statement by the PM's Office said.

Xi has launched a diplomatic marathon in the leadup to the Games, meeting also with Russian president and "old friend" Vladimir Putin on Friday and attending the Olympics opening ceremony later in the day with dozens of foreign guests.

