PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly policies of the government.

The prime minister, who held a series of meetings with the executives of Chinese State-owned and private corporate sectors, said Pakistan was offering conducive environment for investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In his remarks, the prime minister appreciated the keen interest of the Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan.

The executives who met the prime minister included leadership of China Communication Construction Company (CCCC), Huazhong Technology, Zhejiang Seaport Group, Challenge Apparel, Hunan Sunwalk Group, Royal Group, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), Zhengbang Group and China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

SEZs model: PM approves ‘One Stop Service’

The corporate leaders briefed the prime minister on the progress of their on-going projects in Pakistan.

They evinced keen interest in expanding investments in Pakistan in projects related to recycling of metals and paper, energy, textile, fibre-optics networks, housing, dairy and water management.

The CCCC is a leading global construction and infrastructure development company; Huazhong Technology, specialises in integrated papermaking equipment; Zhejiang Seaport Group is one of China’s largest port operators; Challenge Fashions is a leading textile company; Hunan Sunwalk’s core business is in communications, 3D printing and construction; Royal Group is China’s largest buffalo milk producer; CRBC focuses in civil engineering and construction projects; Zhengbang Group is Jiangxi Province’s largest agricultural enterprise; and CMEC is one of Chinese top agro-industrial machinery company.

The prime minister was joined in the meetings by federal ministers, advisers and senior officials.