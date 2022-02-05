‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

LAHORE: All is set to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Saturday (today), to express support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10.00am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of Kashmir. Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Radio and TV will broadcast special programmes to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks and rallies will be held across the country to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. Speakers in these functions would pay tribute to the Kashmiris on their resilience in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Pakistan reaffirms its support to Kashmiris

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the occasion said that lasting peace in South Asia is not possible without resolving the core issue of Kashmir.

“The oppressed Kashmiris are continued to be massacred due to the continued criminal silence of the UN. It is not possible to suppress the struggle for freedom in Indian Occupied Kashmir now,” the CM emphasized and added, “The whole nation is siding with the struggle of Kashmiris for independence and will always remain so.”

The CM said PM Imran Khan has always acted as an ambassador of Kashmiris by raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum. The sun of Kashmir’s independence will rise soon and defeat is the destiny of India.

The international community must open its eyes as the Modi regime’s silence on continued human rights violations in India is tantamount to abetting the crime, he added.

