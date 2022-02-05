Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by 9 runs

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 9 runs in the 11th match of HBL-PSL 7 at National Stadium Karachi. This is the fourth consecutive defeat of Karachi Kings in this event.

Chasing 174 runs, Karachi Kings scored 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten innings of 90 off 63 balls with a six and 12 fours did not help his team to grab first victory in HBL-PSL-7.

Apart from Babar and Cockbain, no batsman of Karachi Kings could stay on the crease for long. Muhammad Omar took three wickets.

Earlier, batting first on the invitation of Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. He made a 59-run partnership with Ben Cutting for the fourth wicket. Ben Cutting scored 24 runs.

Peshawar Zalmai’s second most successful partnership was 53 runs between openers Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal. Hazratullah was out for 41 and Kamran Akmal for 21. Kings’ Umaid Asif took 3 wickets.

