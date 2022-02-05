ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Peshawar Zalmi defeat Karachi Kings by 9 runs

Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings by 9 runs in the 11th match of HBL-PSL 7 at National Stadium Karachi. This is the fourth consecutive defeat of Karachi Kings in this event.

Chasing 174 runs, Karachi Kings scored 164 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten innings of 90 off 63 balls with a six and 12 fours did not help his team to grab first victory in HBL-PSL-7.

Apart from Babar and Cockbain, no batsman of Karachi Kings could stay on the crease for long. Muhammad Omar took three wickets.

Earlier, batting first on the invitation of Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi scored 173 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 52 off 28 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. He made a 59-run partnership with Ben Cutting for the fourth wicket. Ben Cutting scored 24 runs.

Peshawar Zalmai’s second most successful partnership was 53 runs between openers Hazratullah Zazai and Kamran Akmal. Hazratullah was out for 41 and Kamran Akmal for 21. Kings’ Umaid Asif took 3 wickets.

Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Kings HBL PSL 7

