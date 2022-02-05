Agri transformation plan in Punjab: 3,190 farmers to be provided implements, latest machinery: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture transformation plan is a revolutionary five-year project under which 3,190 farmers in all the districts of the province will be provided various types of agricultural implements worth over Rs 8.7 billion.

Under this programme, provision of agricultural implements and latest machinery to the farmers on subsidy is a reflection of the farmer friendly policies of the government and in line with the vision of the PM Imran Khan.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a function held at Multan in connection with distribution of allotment letter to farmers under Prime Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan. He said that this revolutionary step of promotion of mechanized agriculture will make it possible to carry out farming activities in a timely manner from preparation of land to cultivation of crops.

The use of agricultural machinery would save energy and time by making better use of agricultural interventions at the time of cultivation of crops. Under this five-year programme of transformation plan, 3190 farmers in all the districts of Punjab are being provided various types of agricultural implements worth over Rs 8.7 billion. This project will prove to be an important milestone for agricultural development.

The minister further said that farmers should take full advantage of government subsidy on agricultural implements and modern machinery to ensure achievement of agricultural production targets so as to increase the value of exports to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel while addressing the ceremony said that in order to achieve food security in the current climate change, it is essential to increase the yield per acre by using tractors, agricultural implements and machinery in addition to the trained manpower in Pakistani agriculture.

