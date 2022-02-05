ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,448
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,454,800
6,13724hr
Sindh
549,872
Punjab
487,407
Balochistan
34,711
Islamabad
130,872
KPK
200,710
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agri transformation plan in Punjab: 3,190 farmers to be provided implements, latest machinery: minister

Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture transformation plan is a revolutionary five-year project under which 3,190 farmers in all the districts of the province will be provided various types of agricultural implements worth over Rs 8.7 billion.

Under this programme, provision of agricultural implements and latest machinery to the farmers on subsidy is a reflection of the farmer friendly policies of the government and in line with the vision of the PM Imran Khan.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a function held at Multan in connection with distribution of allotment letter to farmers under Prime Minister’s Agriculture Transformation Plan. He said that this revolutionary step of promotion of mechanized agriculture will make it possible to carry out farming activities in a timely manner from preparation of land to cultivation of crops.

The use of agricultural machinery would save energy and time by making better use of agricultural interventions at the time of cultivation of crops. Under this five-year programme of transformation plan, 3190 farmers in all the districts of Punjab are being provided various types of agricultural implements worth over Rs 8.7 billion. This project will prove to be an important milestone for agricultural development.

The minister further said that farmers should take full advantage of government subsidy on agricultural implements and modern machinery to ensure achievement of agricultural production targets so as to increase the value of exports to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel while addressing the ceremony said that in order to achieve food security in the current climate change, it is essential to increase the yield per acre by using tractors, agricultural implements and machinery in addition to the trained manpower in Pakistani agriculture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMImran Khan Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Agri Transformation Plan Punjab Agriculture Minister

Comments

Comments are closed.

Agri transformation plan in Punjab: 3,190 farmers to be provided implements, latest machinery: minister

Re1 for each USD surrender: SBP’s incentive scheme for ECs goes into effect

GoP’s ability to sustain reform momentum uncertain: Moody’s

Budget preparations: Proposals aimed at seeking ST, FED exemptions, concessions may not be entertained by FBR

Industrial cooperation under CPEC: Pakistan, China ink framework agreement

PM invites Chinese firms to invest in SEZs

100MW solar project: China Three Gorges urges AEDB to reinstate LoI

Over $1bn received from IMF

Amnesty scheme declarants: FBR board to take up provision of info to NAB issue on 8th

Armed forces too regulated under constitutional provisions: CJP

Results of quarterly index review on 9th: Analysts see no major deletions from frontier market index

Read more stories