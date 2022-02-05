ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Ziauddin University, University of Northampton sign MoU

Recorder Report 05 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Ziauddin University (ZU), a pioneer in graduate and post-graduate courses in many subjects and fields and an established university in private sector under provincial legislation, is presently establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Northampton (UoN).

Dr Nida Hussain, Pro-Chancellor, Ziauddin University signed the MoU with Prof Nick Petford, Vice Chancellor, Northampton of University.

In conjunction with the University of Northampton, the Ziauddin University will guarantee adequate teaching facilities for the delivery of the Business Management, Law LL.B. (Hons), Law LL.M., and MBA programmes.

On the occasion of the signing ceremony Pro-Chancellor, Dr Nida Hussain said that Ziauddin University has signed an MoU with the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom to offer for Law and Business programmes who live in Pakistan, and the purpose of these programmes to offer an international degree from our Karachi campus in Pakistan.

Prof Nick Petford, Vice Chancellor, University of Northampton shared the history of Northampton University saying “It was founded in 2005, and prior to that it was a College of Education. We have a very broad portfolio of courses for computing, education, nursing, graphic design, leather and fashion, and of course law and business. The teaching quality of Northampton by government exercise in 2017 ranked us Gold which is the best top quality teaching in United Kingdom universities.”

Prof Syed Irfan Hyder, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Abbas Zafar, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Capt. Syed Waqar Hussain (retd) was also present on the occasion.

