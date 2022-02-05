Covid-19 tests on reduced rates directed

KARACHI: The CEO Sindh Healthcare Commission has directed all private sector hospitals and laboratories conducting Covid RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests in Sindh to reduce the rates of both tests. He said that the operational costs of conducting the test are greatly reduced and this benefit must pass on to the patients in larger public interest.

Currently the maximum cost allowed for RT-PCR is Rs 6500 which was fixed in July 2020. The revised cost of RT-PCR test has been fixed at Rs 4500 and at Rs 4800 for sample collected from home. The rate of Rapid Antigen Test has also been fixed at Rs 1200.

The cost fixing was done after discussion with representatives of key stakeholder hospitals and labs working in a meeting held in Karachi on 2nd February 2022. The summary of revised rate was also discussed with Minister of Health who supported and has endorsed the move to benefit the masses.

