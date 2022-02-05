Repatriated Dutch women to face IS terror charges

THE HAGUE: Five woman jihadist travellers are expected to appear in a Rotterdam court Monday on terror charges after being repatriated from a Syrian refugee camp, prosecutors said Friday.

The five women and 11 children arrived in the Netherlands earlier in the day, Dutch media reports said, after an operation by the Dutch government to extradite them from the Al-Roj refugee camp in north-eastern Syria.

“They will make a first appearance before a Dutch judge facing terror charges,” said Brechtje van de Moosdijk, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office.

The hearing will be behind closed doors, where the judge will establish their identities and decide whether they will have to remain in custody for at least another two weeks, she said.

The Dutch government on Wednesday announced the move to extradite the women from the camp, but did not give details of the “special operation”