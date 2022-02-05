Independence day of Sri Lanka: Jagath Abeywarna Consul General of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in Karachi

ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
TEXT: Sri Lanka to broaden and deepen friendly relations with Pakistan

Today, we are celebrating our 74th anniversary of Independence Day of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka with utmost pride in a peaceful country. The Government of Sri Lanka is taking numerous steps to bolster socio-economic atmosphere of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has become an emerging growth center in Asia, with one of the most vibrant economies in South Asian Region. Our economic policies, have accelerated the development process, and have opened new vistas, for investment and business opportunities in the country and as highlighted in the National Budget-2022, Economic growth of the country is expected to be more than 6 percent during five-year period from 2022 to 2027. Many proposals were announced in the National Budget-2022 aiming at encouraging investment and business activities in the country.

Relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan are recognized by the spirit of brotherhood and mutual cooperation which dates back to the pre-Islamic era.

In mid 1970s, Pakistan was the largest buyer of Sri Lanka, accounting for 8% of Sri Lanka’s total exports, due to high intake of Ceylon Tea by the Pakistan consumers. Today, Pakistan is the 02nd largest trading partner of Sri Lanka in the SAARC region. The implementation of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement in 2005 is a milestone. Notably, Sri Lanka is the first country with which Pakistan entered into an FTA.

The past year saw heightened interest in bilateral ties with the visit of Excellency Imran Kahn to Sri Lanka in February 2021 which focused on widening and deepening the existing friendly relations, with particular emphasis on the political and economic spheres. In January 2022, the visit of the delegation headed by Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade Hon. Dr. Bandula Gunawardana and the State Minister for Regional Cooperation Hon. Tharaka Balasuriya to Pakistan focused on the elevation of bilateral relations, in particular the trade ties between the two countries.

I am delighted to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, Business community and the People of Pakistan for their continued support and cooperation extended to us at all times.

On this noble occasion of anniversary of Independence Day of Sri Lanka, I wish to convey our warm greetings and best wishes to the Government and the People of Pakistan as well as to all the Sri Lankans living in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

