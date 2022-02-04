ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kazakhstan wants more oil output to stay at home to tackle fuel problems

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan has asked the foreign companies operating its main oilfields to supply the domestic market so it can boost its refining industry and tackle the rising fuel prices that led to violent protests in January.

Energy minister Bolat Akchkulakov said Kazakhstan can't ramp up domestic refining without supplies from the foreign-led consortia operating its Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak oilfields, according to notes accompanying a presentation he gave to journalists.

The fields currently export all of their output.

A source close to one of the consortia said the energy ministry was seeking supplies in the next two to three years, but was sceptical the operators would respond favourably.

"We look into it, but I doubt it can be profitable," he said, adding export prices are currently two or three times higher than domestic ones.

Kazakhstan was rocked by a rare flare-up of protests in January that were initially triggered by fuel shortages and rising prices. Although the government quelled the unrest, it is looking for ways to prevent a recurrence.

As part of its plan, the energy ministry is proposing to double capacity at its Shymkent refinery, which can currently process around 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

"It is not possible to do this without supply from Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak," the presentation notes said.

The notes said the ministry saw the need to increase domestic oil prices to attract the foreign operators. But it was not clear how this could be achieved.

Tengiz is operated by Chevron-led Tengizchevroil, while Kashagan's operator is the internationally-owned North Caspian Oil Consortium (NCOC). Karachaganak is operated by Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO), which is led by Eni and Shell.

Chevron said it did not comment on commercial matters. NCOC and KPO didn't immediately respond to the requests for comment.

Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak account for about 63% of Kazakhstan's oil output, but under the terms of their production sharing agreements the operators are able to export all of the output.

oil output Kazakhstan Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Kazakhstan wants more oil output to stay at home to tackle fuel problems

Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

At least 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Turbat shootout

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Russia, China agree 30-year gas deal via new pipeline, to settle in euros

Oil hits seven-year highs as US storm heightens supply concerns

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Read more stories