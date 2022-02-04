ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.97%)
ASL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
AVN 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.27%)
TPL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.44%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.88%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 20.6 (0.44%)
BR30 18,514 Increased By 31.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 46,000 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By 73.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Storm clouds gather at SoftBank Group as valuations slide

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Storm clouds hang over SoftBank Group Corp as it prepares to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, with the valuations of top portfolio companies slipping and heavyweights departing the Japanese technology conglomerate.

Major SoftBank assets that went public over the last year and are now trading below their listing price include ridehailing company Didi Global, e-commerce firm Coupang and used-car platform Auto1 Group.

In the quarter that ended Dec. 31, artificial intelligence firm SenseTime was a bright spot but others, such as Paytm parent One 97 Communications, have disappointed.

Crypto exchange FTX valued at $32bn as SoftBank invests

"The valuations they've made just haven't held up," said Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry. "There's a lot more scepticism."

The new year has offered little respite to Chief Executive Masayoshi Son: January was a bruising month, as investors turned away from growth stocks promising future profits.

"This looks to be a far more critical time for SoftBank than in 2020, when some of its big bets like WeWork and Oyo had gone sour," Asymmetric Advisors analyst Amir Anvarzadeh, who recommends shorting the firm, wrote in a note.

SoftBank is struggling to get investors to reevaluate its shares, which are down by about half since last year's March highs.

The group launched a 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) buyback in November.

"We aren't convinced that anything other than drastic markdowns would allow markets to declare that the downside risk is all priced in," LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on the Smartkarma platform.

As the firm winds down its SB Northstar trading arm, it is funneling funds to its second Vision Fund, which has invested smaller sums than its first iteration in more than 150 startups.

One major reason for the group's buyback last year was ongoing executive frustration at the size of the conglomerate discount, or the gap between the value of its assets and its share price.

The sale of chip designer Arm to Nvidia, which could have unlocked funds for further share repurchases, is widely expected to fall through because of regulatory hurdles. An initial public listing is seen as an alternative but analysts question the prospects for such a move.

"We are sceptical that an outright IPO of Arm will result in value creation for SBG shareholders," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a note.

Other assets include stakes in e-commerce firm Alibaba, whose shares have slid drastically as China tech is hammered by regulatory action, and telco SoftBank Corp, which is trading below its listing price.

Top executives, including Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, have moved to exit the company. The shift cements Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra's pivotal role as SoftBank prioritises investing through that unit.

SoftBank Group Corp Didi Global Amir Anvarzadeh

Comments

1000 characters

Storm clouds gather at SoftBank Group as valuations slide

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

Read more stories