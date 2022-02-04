ANL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.7%)
ASC 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.97%)
ASL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
AVN 112.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.27%)
FNEL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.89%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.29%)
KOSM 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.64%)
MLCF 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.73%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
PTC 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.27%)
TPL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.44%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 31.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.88%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.46%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 20.6 (0.44%)
BR30 18,514 Increased By 31.1 (0.17%)
KSE100 46,000 Increased By 137.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,029 Increased By 73.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise to $92.03

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $92.03 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $90.43. The break opened the way...
Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $92.03 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $90.43.

The break opened the way towards the next resistance of $92.03. The contract is riding on a wave 5, which sometimes is structured into three corrective waves.

The third wave, the wave c, is unfolding towards $93.32, assuming that it is roughly equal to the wave a. Support is at $90.43, a break below which could cause a fall into $88.62-$89.45 range.

On the daily chart, oil may pierce into a resistance zone of $91.50-$93.82, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

The risk for a deep drop will be increasing while oil approaches the trendline, as such a drop has been missing on the rise from the Dec. 20 low of $66.04.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil oil us

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise to $92.03

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories