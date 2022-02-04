SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $92.03 per barrel, as it has broken a resistance at $90.43.

The break opened the way towards the next resistance of $92.03. The contract is riding on a wave 5, which sometimes is structured into three corrective waves.

The third wave, the wave c, is unfolding towards $93.32, assuming that it is roughly equal to the wave a. Support is at $90.43, a break below which could cause a fall into $88.62-$89.45 range.

On the daily chart, oil may pierce into a resistance zone of $91.50-$93.82, as pointed by the upper trendline of an expanding wedge.

Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States

The risk for a deep drop will be increasing while oil approaches the trendline, as such a drop has been missing on the rise from the Dec. 20 low of $66.04.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.