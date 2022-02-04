ANL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.72%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.55%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
CNERGY 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.71%)
GGL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.27%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.08%)
MLCF 34.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.78%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.38%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
TELE 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.65%)
TPL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-6.63%)
TPLP 33.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.93%)
TREET 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.18%)
TRG 85.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
UNITY 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.88%)
WAVES 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
YOUW 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.09%)
BR100 4,717 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 18,417 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.36%)
KSE100 45,875 Increased By 11.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,962 Increased By 7 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Taliban-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior UN official said on Thursday.

Abdallah al Dardari, head of the UN Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the US dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank "with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to Afghanis."

"This did not happen," he told the ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit, adding that UNDP itself has "$30 million stuck at AIB that I cannot convert to Afghanis and without Afghanis as you can imagine, we cannot implement all our programs."

The Taliban, who seized power in August, banned the use of foreign currency in a country where US dollars were common.

The militant group has long been under international sanctions, which the United Nations and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where more than half the country's 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services face collapse.

Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and foreign development aid have been frozen to prevent it from falling into Taliban hands. International banks are wary of breaching sanctions, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to get enough money into the country.

Liquidity is also a problem. Al Dardari told Reuters in November that while there was about $4 billion worth of Afghanis in the economy, only about $500 million worth was in circulation.

The United Nations and the World Bank are discussing a possible swap facility, aid groups and UN officials have said.

Al Dardari said on Thursday that this would allow cash for humanitarian operations to be paid into a mechanism abroad and then Afghanis could be collected "from major traders and mobile companies from inside Afghanistan."

He also said lessons could be learned from a program in Myanmar, where electronic payment systems bypassed the central bank. Myanmar's military have been hit with a raft of sanctions by the United States and others since a coup a year ago.

Afghanistan Taliban UNITED NATIONS Myanmar Afghanistan International Bank UN Development Programme Abdallah al Dardari ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit

Comments

1000 characters

UN has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it

5th wave: Pakistan reports another 6,377 cases, 48 deaths

Xi to meet Putin as tensions rise with West

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Exchange companies, dealers must integrate with online system: FBR

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Read more stories