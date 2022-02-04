ANL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.83%)
ASC 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.35%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
AVN 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.71%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CNERGY 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
FFL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGGL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.57%)
GGL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
GTECH 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.69%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.84%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.22%)
TPL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.69%)
TPLP 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-5.65%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.83%)
TRG 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
UNITY 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.85%)
WAVES 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
YOUW 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
BR100 4,731 Increased By 16 (0.34%)
BR30 18,497 Increased By 13.4 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,969 Increased By 106.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,006 Increased By 51 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Australia shares set for biggest weekly gain since late-December

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

Australian shares inched higher on Friday, and were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since late-December, as investors took comfort in the central bank's decision to push back on market wagers for an early rate hike.

Firmer commodity prices over the course of the week also supported stocks in the resource-heavy bourse.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,092, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark has gained 1.3% so far this week.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, but ended its A$275 billion ($194.40 billion) bond-buying campaign as expected.

Australian shares extend gains as RBA urges patience on policy tightening

Investor sentiment has been swinging between concerns over policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks and confidence in the global economic recovery.

Technology stocks recovered lost ground to gain 1.7% after a nearly 6% slump in the previous session. Shares of Xero Ltd, WiseTech Global and Computershare Ltd advanced as much as between 0.3% and 2.3% on Friday.

Financials gained about 0.2%, with Macquarie Group Ltd rising more than 1.2%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp were set to record their best week since last May after the lender beat estimates for first-quarter profit and made headway in cutting costs.

Energy stocks rose about 0.2%, with major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd climbing about 0.1% each.

REA Group Ltd notched its best intraday session since Dec. 8 after the property online service provider posted strong half-yearly earnings.

Bucking the positive mood, miners snapped a two-session winning streak to lose as much as 1.5%.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd dropped about 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

The greenback strengthened a day after dismal US private payrolls data sent bullion prices to one-week highs, making the metal expensive for holders of other currencies. Tracking bullion prices, gold explorers fell 0.3%, with Newcrest Mining dipping 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.7% to 12,243.05.

