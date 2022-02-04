ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

APP 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hailed the security forces on thwarting two separate terrorist attacks in the cities of Balochistan.

“We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan,” he said in a tweet.

PM Imran Khan said the nation stood united with the security forces for protecting them.

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

“The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he said.

Terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Noshki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said “both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists”.

