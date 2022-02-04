ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Following the directives of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday notified some amendments for the financing under the Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing (NPLCH) of Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

According to SBP, in view of the decisions of Government of Pakistan (GOP) communicated through Finance Division, it is advised that it shall not be mandatory for applicants of Tier 1 housing loans verified by Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) through NADRA to be beneficiaries of Ehsaas. Hence, housing finance extended under Tier 1 is exempt from the requirement of PMT score.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: KP CM gives Housing Department a one-day deadline

In addition, Tier 1 NAPHDA projects of NPLCH will be launched throughout Pakistan instead of selected provinces or districts. According to SBP, commercial banks/DFIs may continue to provide wholesale lending through Microfinance providers (MFPs) but will not provide direct lending to the customers under NPLCH.Remaining instructions on the scheme will remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP Kamyab Pakistan Program Naya Pakistan low cost housing NPLCH

Comments

Comments are closed.

Naya Pakistan Low-Cost Housing: SBP notifies some amendments

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories