Punjab govt’s performance praised

LAHORE: Terming the last three years of Buzdar Government as revolutionary in terms of development, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar has said that newly introduced policies and administrative improvements in Irrigation Department will benefit the people and agriculture through steps like rehabilitation of barrages and canal system, storage and recycling of water in river wells.

He stated that the PTI government had started the Jalalpur Canal project at a cost of Rs32 billion which will irrigate some 175000 acres in Jelhum and Khushab districts, while the Greater Thal Canal project will irrigate about 300,000 acres in Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Muzaffargarh and Jhang districts.

