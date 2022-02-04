ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
OICCI Awards: Jazz recognized for ‘driving change beyond workplace’

Press Release 04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: To recognize the commitment in improving the lives and livelihood of women through technology, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) awarded Jazz with the ‘Driving Change Beyond Workplace’ award at the Women Empowerment Awards 2021 held today at a local hotel in Karachi. Abdul Aleem, Secretary General, OICCI presented the award to Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer, Jazz.

Jazz is dedicated to enhancing diversity and women’s empowerment within its business model and focuses on uplifting women in the society through the power of the internet. Female specific products and services are designed to help address many of the wider gender inequalities by digitally enabling them to access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services.

The company’s digital financial service, JazzCash, under the GSMA Connected Women Commitment Initiative, has committed to increase the proportion of women in their mobile money customer base by 2023. In addition, all its sustainability programmes ensure 50% women participation ranging from urban to rural areas so women can lead the change.

“Inclusivity being at the heart of all our policies, we have always paved the way for gender equality within the organization as well as the society at large. This recognition further validates our holistic approach towards empowering women internally and externally and renews our vigor as we move forward in our journey of creating a digitally inclusive ecosystem in Pakistan,” said Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer, Jazz.

Jazz is an equal opportunity employer and is creating and nurturing an inclusive and empowering culture. It’s one of the first telecom companies with a high female representation in its executive leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

