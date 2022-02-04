OICCI Awards: Jazz recognized for ‘driving change beyond workplace’

KARACHI: To recognize the commitment in improving the lives and livelihood of women through technology, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) awarded Jazz with the ‘Driving Change Beyond Workplace’ award at the Women Empowerment Awards 2021 held today at a local hotel in Karachi. Abdul Aleem, Secretary General, OICCI presented the award to Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer, Jazz.

Jazz is dedicated to enhancing diversity and women’s empowerment within its business model and focuses on uplifting women in the society through the power of the internet. Female specific products and services are designed to help address many of the wider gender inequalities by digitally enabling them to access health, financial, and other life-enhancing services.

The company’s digital financial service, JazzCash, under the GSMA Connected Women Commitment Initiative, has committed to increase the proportion of women in their mobile money customer base by 2023. In addition, all its sustainability programmes ensure 50% women participation ranging from urban to rural areas so women can lead the change.

“Inclusivity being at the heart of all our policies, we have always paved the way for gender equality within the organization as well as the society at large. This recognition further validates our holistic approach towards empowering women internally and externally and renews our vigor as we move forward in our journey of creating a digitally inclusive ecosystem in Pakistan,” said Wajida Leclerc, Chief People Officer, Jazz.

Jazz is an equal opportunity employer and is creating and nurturing an inclusive and empowering culture. It’s one of the first telecom companies with a high female representation in its executive leadership.

