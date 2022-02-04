SSGC takes firm steps against the industries involved in unethical practices

KARACHI: In order to improve overall gas supply situation, SSGC has taken major steps against industries involved in unethical and unfair practices.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has shown keen interest in resolving this matter by personally intervening in it. SSGC intends to support the businesses but will not in any way tolerate unethical practices.

So far, the Company has identified 189 industrial customers who had installed suction boosters and has taken swift action by disconnecting 15 units. The Company has already started reconnecting gas to those units who are adhering to the following conditions:

All gas supplies in addition to sanctioned Load to be billed on RLNG tariff. All court orders to be withdrawn and an undertaking to be provided by the industries for withdrawal and payment of OGRA notified tariff from the date of increase in price.

All installed heavy/strong suction boosters to be removed immediately. Providing an undertaking to SSGC that as per signed agreements, all captive power connections every year will operate on alternate fuel arrangements during the three months of winter i.e., December, January and February.

