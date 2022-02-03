ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold retreats on higher bond yields, U.S. rate hike bets

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and growing expectations of an aggressive U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,803.70 an ounce, as of 12:49 p.m. EST (1749 GMT), after falling 1% earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.30.

"Gold is once again being hit by the fact that central banks are gradually coming around to the idea that tightening is going to be warranted to get inflation under control," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It's clear the central bank is the latest to accept it underestimated the inflation problem and markets are now pricing in multiple hikes."

Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to 1.838%, its highest in nearly a week after a hawkish rate hike by the Bank of England boosted investors expectations towards similar moves by the U.S. central bank.

Fed officials have signalled they will start raising interest rates next month to fight high inflation.

Gold gains as weaker dollar, Ukraine tensions boost appeal

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold's decline came despite a weaker dollar and an overall risk-off sentiment in the Wall Street.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

Investors are now eyeing Friday's closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January.

"A spike in 10-year yields closer to the psychologically-important 2% mark could spark the next leg down for spot gold," said Extinity analyst Han Tan.

However, gold could see a lift from a subdued U.S. jobs report, forcing markets to rethink how aggressive the Fed needs to be to tame inflation, Tan added.

In other metals, silver dropped 1.3% to $22.32 an ounce, platinum fell 0.8% to $1,024.73 and palladium declined 3.1% to $2,296.23.

Bank of England Gold Prices Spot gold U.S. gold U.S. central bank U.S. interest rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold retreats on higher bond yields, U.S. rate hike bets

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain

Oil prices edge upward, bolstered by supply concerns

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

US will 'find you,' Biden tells 'terrorists' after Syria raid

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

Read more stories