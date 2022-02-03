ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as oil prices retreated following weak US payrolls data.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.4%, extending losses from the previous session, with the kingdom's largest lender Saudi National Bank losing 1.5% and Riyad Bank retreating 2.4%.

The kingdom said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the COVID-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mostly in the red due to weaker oil prices, the effect of Omicron on business activity and lower employment figures in the U.S, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

Most stock markets end higher; Dubai extends losses

"Additionally, interest rates decisions in Europe have been weighing on investors' expectations and could affect markets to some extent."

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.7%, dragged down by a 1.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 4.8% slide in Dubai Financial Market.

The market remains cautious after the release of the national PMI index which partly reflected the effect of Omicron and geopolitical tension on business activity, according to Mourad.

The UAE said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas early on Wednesday in the fourth such attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, with Emirates Telecommunications Group losing 0.2%.

The Qatari index gained 0.4%, led by a 2.3% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.5%, hit by a 0.5% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Egyptian non-oil activity in the private sector shrank for a 14th month in January as output levels fell at the strongest pace in over a year and a half and new business volumes declined, a survey showed on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.4% to 12,142

ABU DHABI lost 0.1% to 8,728

DUBAI down 0.7% to 3,153

QATAR gained 0.4% to 12,655

EGYPT lost 0.5% to 11,634

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,824

OMAN rose 0.1% to 4,128

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 8,037

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Dubai's main share index Most major stock markets

Comments

1000 characters

Most major Gulf bourses track oil prices lower

15 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Naushki, Panjgur: Sheikh Rashid

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Israel defence minister signs security agreement with Bahrain

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

Biden says IS leader killed in US military raid

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in

Read more stories