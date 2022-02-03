ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Egypt bonds could suck in $2.4bn thanks to index inclusion: JPMorgan

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Egypt's local sovereign bonds could attract inflows of up to $2.4 billion due to inclusion in a key global emerging market index which started earlier this week, JPMorgan said on Thursday.

Egypt's bonds were added with an initial weighting of 0.81% to JPMorgan's GBI EM indexes on Jan. 31 with the weighting expected to increase to 1.63% following the monthly rebalancing at the end of February, which will see a total of 12 bonds included in the benchmark, the bank said.

"We expect index related flows are likely to have been in the region of $0.6-$1.2 billion as part of the initial inclusion, with a similar amount expected next month," Sean Kelly at JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.

Egypt, whose 10-year bonds yield just under 15% currently , is the second highest yielder in the index after Turkey, where the same bonds yield around 24%.

JPMorgan said in held an overweight stance on the bonds, with its economists predicting that the country's current account deficit to narrow to 3.3% of GDP in the financial year 2021/2022 and by 2.5% in the following one.

"The majority of the improvement stems from an expected improvement in tourism revenue as COVID-19 concerns begin to fade," Kelly wrote. "Suez canal receipts have remained strong, with the 6% increase in transit fees introduced this month set to bolster receipts."

The bank said it estimated that $250 billion of assets under management are benchmarked against its GBI-EM indexes.

JPMorgan Egypt central bank sovereign bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt bonds could suck in $2.4bn thanks to index inclusion: JPMorgan

Current IMF programme 'should be enough': Shaukat Tarin

Experts weigh in after IMF programme revival

Post IMF approval: Rupee gains 0.51%, closes at highest level since December 1

Pakistan plans to raise another $1bn from ESG Eurobonds: report

Biden says IS leader killed in US military raid

Pakistan to discuss FTA with China during PM's visit: Razak Dawood

End of pandemic in sight for Europe: WHO

KSE-100 retreats as profit-taking kicks in

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

UAE's ADNOC discovers offshore gas reserves

Read more stories