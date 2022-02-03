ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,751 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 18,676 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.22%)
KSE100 46,052 Decreased By -66.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Turkey's inflation surges to two-decade high of 48.7%

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's annual inflation jumped to a 20-year high of 48.69% in January, a bit more than expected according to data on Thursday, fuelled by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts and a crash in the lira currency late last year.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 11.1%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 9.8% and an annual forecast of 46.7%.

The producer price index soared 10.45% month-on-month in January for an annual rise of 93.53%, in a reflection of the foreign exchange-related turmoil in recent months.

The lira shed 44% of its value last year as the central bank slashed interest rates by 500 basis points, under a drive by President Tayyip Erdogan to prioritise credit and exports despite the double-digit price rises.

BoE expected to raise rates further to combat inflation

Partly in response to the currency turmoil, Turkey raised a series of administered prices this year including for gas, electricity, road tolls and bus fares, adding to inflationary pressure. The monthly minimum wage was hiked 50%.

Last month's inflation was driven by transport prices, which soared 68.9% year-on-year, while the heavily-weighted food and drinks prices jumped 55.6%, eating deeper into household earnings and savings.

The lira was trading at 13.5420 against the dollar after the data, some 0.4% weaker than its close on Wednesday.

lira inflation Turkey Turkish Statistical Institute

